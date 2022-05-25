WESCO International, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WESCO International in a research report issued on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.33.

NYSE WCC opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.51 and a 200-day moving average of $126.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $93.80 and a 1-year high of $144.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.17.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.