Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDOFF opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

