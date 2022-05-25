West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

NYSE:WFG traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,099. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by $2.41. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 42.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 684.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

