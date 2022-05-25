Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:WINC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.12. 3,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,515. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
