Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:WINC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.12. 3,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,515. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000.

