Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.74. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $78.19.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 74.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Western Digital by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Western Digital by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 278,683 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 82,406 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

