Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.19. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

NYSE:WAB opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.77. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $100.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

