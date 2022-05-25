WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) will report $20.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.88 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $17.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $84.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.14 million to $84.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $94.01 million, with estimates ranging from $87.81 million to $100.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Hovde Group cut their price target on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.