Whitestone REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

NYSE WSR traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. 320,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,784. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.19 million, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

