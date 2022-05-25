Whitestone REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.
Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.
NYSE WSR traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. 320,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,784. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.19 million, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.
