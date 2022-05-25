WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the April 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCBR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

WCBR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,323. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

