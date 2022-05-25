WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of HYZD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,785. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 90.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 373,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 266.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 305,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 111.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 123,893 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 21.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 120,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

