WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NASDAQ:AGZD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.88. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,610. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

