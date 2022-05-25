WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRW traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.59. 307,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,915. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $57.28 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRW. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 111.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 264.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter.

