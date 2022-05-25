WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of DGRS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.37. 8,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,195. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14.

