WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a cybersecurity and IoT company. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on WISeKey International from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WISeKey International during the third quarter worth $209,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in WISeKey International by 115.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of WISeKey International by 151.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.
WISeKey International Company Profile (Get Rating)
WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.
Featured Articles
