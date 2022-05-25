WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.22 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.26. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a net margin of 22.20%. Analysts predict that WM Technology will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $153,105.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,005.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $161,047.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,542.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,652 shares of company stock worth $490,396 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $9,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

