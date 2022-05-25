Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.73. The company had a trading volume of 26,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.77. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $93.43 and a fifty-two week high of $119.17.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.9724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.
