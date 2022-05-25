Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of WWW opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 270,183 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

