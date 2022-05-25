Workday, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Workday in a research note issued on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Workday’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $319.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.59.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $158.77 on Wednesday. Workday has a 1-year low of $157.49 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,587.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after buying an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Workday by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,877,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

