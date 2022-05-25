Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 5,372.7% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Worldline in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Worldline from €74.00 ($78.72) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Worldline from €60.00 ($63.83) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.03. 84,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,356. Worldline has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

