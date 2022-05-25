Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. 1,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $68.96. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the third quarter valued at about $5,501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

