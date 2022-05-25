WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Up 1,849.3% in May

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a growth of 1,849.3% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on WuXi Biologics (Cayman) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of WXXWY traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,639. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.