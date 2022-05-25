Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) will post ($0.80) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.14). Wynn Resorts posted earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($1.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.41) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Union Gaming Research upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.96.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $136.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.