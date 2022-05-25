Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ XLO opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02.

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,063,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,684,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

