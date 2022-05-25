XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a market cap of $197.13 million, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.09. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. XOMA had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $33,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $70,216.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,450 shares of company stock worth $1,553,569. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in XOMA by 181.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in XOMA by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XOMA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in XOMA by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XOMA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

