XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mark Adams Sells 9,938 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Mark Adams sold 9,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $477,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,462,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,185,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPEL alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Mark Adams sold 25,171 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,208,459.71.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Mark Adams sold 50,669 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $2,434,138.76.

On Friday, May 13th, Mark Adams sold 75,960 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $3,679,502.40.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 176,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,037. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in XPEL by 199.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in XPEL by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About XPEL (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.