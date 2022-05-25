XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XPEV. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.51.

Shares of XPeng stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,909,807. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 5.39. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 120.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after buying an additional 7,495,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $241,853,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after buying an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 27.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after buying an additional 1,834,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $84,549,000. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

