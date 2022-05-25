Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 1,484.6% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of YZCAY stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033. Yankuang Energy Group has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yankuang Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

