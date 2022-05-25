Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Up 684.7% in May

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 684.7% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 482.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.00.

OTCMKTS:YARIY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. 32,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,754. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.4046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 8.69%. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

