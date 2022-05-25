YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the April 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of YASKY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.97. 19,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,045. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.39. YASKAWA Electric has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $111.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

