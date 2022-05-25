Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Yatsen updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

YSG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 34,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,344. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 1,211.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 1,067,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 48,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

Yatsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

