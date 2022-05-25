Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Senior Officer Sherilyn Ann King Sells 3,198 Shares

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sherilyn Ann King sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$44,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,342.40.

TSE Y traded up C$0.16 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101. The firm has a market cap of C$381.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. Yellow Pages Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.