YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.86-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

YETI stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.54. YETI has a 12 month low of $39.83 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 128.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

