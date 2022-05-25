Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAO. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Youdao alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Youdao by 5.2% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,784,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after buying an additional 136,631 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 71,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 164,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 367.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 201,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

DAO opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $569.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. Youdao has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $27.78.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Youdao will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Youdao (Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.