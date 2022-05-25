Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE AMPE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 54,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,256. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

