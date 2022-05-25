Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.34 Million

Analysts expect that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) will post sales of $92.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.51 million to $93.00 million. DZS reported sales of $82.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $394.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $388.55 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $432.91 million, with estimates ranging from $420.32 million to $445.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. DZS had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DZSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of DZS from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DZS by 34.1% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,753,000 after buying an additional 398,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DZS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 61,013 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in DZS by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,083,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 162,028 shares in the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DZS stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. DZS has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $409.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.27.

DZS Company Profile (Get Rating)

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.