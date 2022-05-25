Zacks: Analysts Anticipate F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $668.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) to report sales of $668.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for F5’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $675.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $664.20 million. F5 posted sales of $651.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for F5.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. F5’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays reduced their target price on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.15.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $212,390.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total value of $33,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,860. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 1,104.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV opened at $157.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.57 and a 200 day moving average of $209.57. F5 has a 52-week low of $151.66 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

