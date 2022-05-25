Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. Forrester Research reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.62 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FORR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

FORR traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,154. The firm has a market cap of $957.96 million, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26.

In other Forrester Research news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,924,000 after acquiring an additional 71,028 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,755,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,025,000 after acquiring an additional 167,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,289,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,758,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 2.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Forrester Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

