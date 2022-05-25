Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Earnings of $4.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.98 and the highest is $4.07. Littelfuse reported earnings of $3.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $16.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $17.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.39 to $16.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 70.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $261.07. 103,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,761. Littelfuse has a one year low of $223.31 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

