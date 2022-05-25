Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LiveRamp.
Separately, StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
About LiveRamp (Get Rating)
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
