Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Post Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50. Mastercard reported earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $10.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.29 to $10.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $13.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $340.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $350.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.02. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

