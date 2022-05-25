Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $633.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $633.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $621.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $642.90 million. Redfin reported sales of $471.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

RDFN opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. Redfin has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $65.41. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.66.

In related news, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,250 shares of company stock worth $1,700,330 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Redfin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 12.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

