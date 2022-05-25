Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $925.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $925.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $921.50 million and the highest is $930.28 million. RH posted sales of $860.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.72.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,027,501.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,665.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 449,608 shares of company stock valued at $144,996,637. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RH by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in RH by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in RH by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $246.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 12 month low of $236.29 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.10.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

