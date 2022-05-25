Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Post $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. Spectrum Brands posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.29.

Shares of SPB opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,373,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after purchasing an additional 284,741 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.4% during the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.