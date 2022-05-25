Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Post $2.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $2.09. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings of $3.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.73 to $11.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.69.

SWK traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.27. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $112.38 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.