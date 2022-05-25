Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $720.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) to announce $720.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $737.37 million and the lowest is $710.30 million. Teleflex reported sales of $713.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Teleflex by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Teleflex by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX stock opened at $285.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $256.77 and a 12-month high of $428.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

