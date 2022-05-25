Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $18.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.07 billion. Boeing posted sales of $17.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year sales of $76.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.51 billion to $81.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $91.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.17 billion to $94.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boeing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $258.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.30 and a 200 day moving average of $191.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.