Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) will announce $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.31. Kroger reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.85. 89,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,549,139. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

