Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the lowest is $1.47. Travelers Companies reported earnings of $3.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $13.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $15.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $17.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $173.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.18 and a 200-day moving average of $168.31. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,555 shares of company stock worth $7,679,185. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

