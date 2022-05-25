Zacks: Analysts Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.44 Million

Equities analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) to report sales of $515.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $495.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $545.45 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $501.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average is $83.60. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 437.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $498,226.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $97,314.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,200.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,727 shares of company stock worth $10,786,429. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after acquiring an additional 882,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $207,582,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.