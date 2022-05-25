Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $700.77 Million

Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) will post $700.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $692.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $706.32 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $684.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $105.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $102.49 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at $339,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

